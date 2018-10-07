Fuel price cut 'electoral lollipop': Congress after another hike

national

Pointing to the fact that during Karnataka elections the fuel prices had remained unchanged for 17 days, Khera wondered if the prices were "truly deregulated"

The Congress on Sunday said yet another rise in fuel prices had exposed the Modi governments "hypocrisy" and that the recent token cut on excise duty was an "electoral lollipop" for the voters in five states facing assembly elections.

"The latest raise in the petrol and diesel prices displays the utter hypocrisy of the Modi government. This only means that the so-called reduction was done only because elections in five states are to be announced and serve as an 'electoral lollipop'," Congress leader Pawan Khera told the media here.

"It clearly displays Modi government's duplicity - seeking to shamelessly take credit for a paltry excise duty cut and again prevailing upon oil marketing companies to increase the prices through back door," he said referring to the Centre's announcement on Thursday of a Rs 2.5 per litre cut in petrol and diesel prices.

"In the last two days, petrol prices in Delhi have been increased by 32 paise and diesel prices have been increased by 58 paise," Khera said.

"Are petrol-diesel prices truly deregulated or is it that the government tweaks the prices when elections are around the corner," said the Congress leader pointing to the announcement of the schedule for Assembly elections in five states.

The party reiterated its demand to bring in petroleum products under the ambit of Goods and Services Tax so as to "completely demolish the hypocrisy of credit-seeking just before the electoral season".

