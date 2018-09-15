Search

Fuel prices: BJP chief Amit Shah says, Modi government to come out with a stand

Sep 15, 2018, 19:11 IST | IANS

Addressing a news conference here, he said the rise in fuel prices and the weakening of the rupee were the result of international developments

Amit Shah

BJP President Amit Shah on Saturday said both the party and the government are concerned over the rising prices of petrol and diesel and that the government will soon come out with a stand.

"We are trying to find ways. The government will soon come out before people with a stand," he said.

Shah attributed the increase in fuel prices to US-China trade war and the tension in ties between the US and oil producing nations.

The BJP leader claimed that the weakening of the Indian rupee against the US dollar is "not as bad as the impact on other currencies."

However, on Thursday, fuel prices in the country resumed their upward movement with prices hitting fresh highs in three of the four metro cities.

In the national capital, petrol price touched Rs 81 per litre, up from Rs 80.87 on Wednesday, according to data from the Indian Oil Corp website.

On Wednesday, prices were unchanged in three cities, except Kolkata, where fuel prices fell by a rupee after the West Bengal government cut excise duty by Re 1 per litre

