Fuel prices continue to decline; petrol down 40 paise

Nov 23, 2018, 23:25 IST | IANS

In the national capital, petrol was priced Rs 75.57 per litre, down from Rs 75.97 on Thursday, according to the Indian Oil Corp's website

Fuel prices continued the downward trend on Friday with cost of petrol falling by 40 paise across the four metro cities.

In the national capital, petrol was priced Rs 75.57 per litre, down from Rs 75.97 on Thursday, according to the Indian Oil Corp's website.

Price of petrol in the other key cities of Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai was Rs 77.53, Rs 81.10 and Rs 78.46 per litre respectively, compared to the Thursday's levels of Rs 77.93, Rs 81.50 and Rs 78.88 per litre.

The downward revision comes on the back of declining international crude oil cost. The Brent crude oil is currently priced around $59.13 per barrel.

In line with petrol prices, cost of the other major transportation fuel, diesel also declined on Friday.

Price of diesel in Delhi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Chennai was at Rs 70.56, Rs 72.41, Rs 73.91, Rs 74.55 respectively, down from Rs 70.97, Rs 72.83, Rs 74.34 and 74.99 per litre.

