Fuel prices continue to slump in Delhi

Fuel prices witnessed yet another drop on Friday, with petrol and diesel being sold at Rs 78.06 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.15) and Rs 72.74 per litre (decrease by Rs 0.15), respectively in New Delhi.

Petrol and diesel prices in Mumbai are Rs 83.57 per litre (decrease by 15 paise) and Rs 76.22 (decrease by 16 paise), respectively. Meanwhile, a litre of petrol is being retailed at Rs 79.98 (decrease by 35 paise) in Kolkata, while diesel is being sold at Rs 74.60 per litre (decrease by 15 paise).

In Chennai, petrol and diesel currently cost Rs 81.08 per (decrease by 16 paise) and Rs 76.89 (increase by 16 paise). Fuel prices had earlier witnessed a relentless hike in the country, burning a hole in the commuter's pocket.

In this regard, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley had on October 4 announced a reduction of Rs 2.50 per litre on both petrol and diesel prices after curbing excise duty on the commodity by Rs 1.50 per litre and urged respective state governments to slash the same amount at their end.

