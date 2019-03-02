Fugitive gangster Ejaj Lakdawala's brother arrested in extortion case

crime

The Mumbai Crime branch's anti-extortion cell (AEC) has arrested the elder brother of fugitive gangster Ejaj Lakdawala for allegedly demanding Rs 50 lakhs extortion money from a developer with several sites in western suburbs in Mumbai. The accused identified as Akil Yusuf Lakdawala (52) is a resident of Mira Road.

Ajay Sawant, senior inspector AEC said, "We received a complaint from the developer in the month of December last year when Ejaj Lakdawala himself called him for extortion money. We were tracking the calls and found Akil and on Tuesday arrested him from Mira Road."



The developer was scared when he received calls continuously from an international number and when he stopped answering the calls, Ejaj asked his brother to call him from an Indian number and warned him about the consequences if he failed to pay the money asked. And when Akil called him from one of his Indian numbers, he showed up on police radar and on Friday police laid a trap in Mira road area and arrested him.



According to an officer, "There are two cases already registered again Akil, he was arrested in 2011 in an extortion case in which we imposed MCOCA on him and in 2012 he was out on bail and ever since then he was coming to the police station for his attendance." Sources also revealed that crime branch received over seven extortion related complaint in which Ejaj threatened several developers and demanded extortion between Rs 20 lakhs to Rs 1 crore rupees.



When Akil was brought to the police station, he stated he may be under the influence of liquor and may have dialled the developer's number. He also stated he no more works for Ejaj. The police arrested him under sections 387 and 120 (B) of Indian Penal Code and are still investigating the case.

