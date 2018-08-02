Fukushima farmers struggle to win trust

international

In the last year, the centre says no cultivated produce or farm-reared livestock has exceeded the government's limit. In all just nine samples out of tens of thousands were over the limit: eight from fish, and one from mushrooms

Over 150 samples are tested every day in the lab. Pic/AFP

The pumpkin is diced, the chicken carved and the eggs beaten into an omelette, but the people preparing the food are not chefs — they are scientists testing produce from Japan's Fukushima region. Seven years after the March 2011 nuclear disaster caused by a devastating tsunami, rigorous testing shows no radioactive threat from Fukushima's produce, officials and experts say. But local producers say they still face crippling suspicion from consumers.

More than 2,05,000 food items have been tested at the Fukushima Agricultural Technology Centre since March 2011, with Japan setting a standard of no more than 100 becquerels of radioactivity per kilogramme (Bq/kg). In the last year, the centre says no cultivated produce or farm-reared livestock has exceeded the government's limit. In all just nine samples out of tens of thousands were over the limit: eight from fish, and one from mushrooms.

2.05 lakh

No. of food items that were tested for radioactive threat

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever