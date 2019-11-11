Full marks to WR for roping in Yamraj

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

Recently, mid-day reported on how the Western Railway (WR) has come up with a unique plan to prevent commuters from trespassing on tracks.

Lookalikes of Yamraj the God of Death have been accompanying the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and giving trespassers the feeling of being carried away by the God of Death. The campaign was carried out at Goregaon, Malad and Vasai railway stations.

While there was substantial amusement at the Railways' initiative, it is important that we acknowledge the effort.

The introduction of Yamraj may sound laughable, but we need to give marks for creativity. If all options and efforts are explored, then why not something as radical as this? The God of Death may elicit the fear of death in people who continue trying to cross the tracks.

Parallely, it is a shame that authorities have to resort to mythology to make people realise the dangers of crossing tracks.

There are statistics available on the internet about deaths on tracks. Commuters may even know someone who has lost a loved one. Despite many warnings, it is unfathomable why people cross tracks to save two or five minutes.

Better announcements and warnings against crossing tracks should be part of an aggressive campaign to combat this. Commuters must have constant reinforcements that can help bring the you-cannot-cross-tracks message home. Celebrities can be asked to contribute as they prove to be impactful and efficacious in public service advertisements.

Full marks to the Railways for this approach, quirky though it may seem. It is time for introspection and action for the educated, urbane commuters about why people some just refuse to learn.

