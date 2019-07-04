Full operations at Mumbai airport unlikely to resume on Thursday

mumbai-rains

Since the stranded aircraft has not been removed completely, the MIAL has obtained NOTAM (notice to Airmen) for runway 09/27 (main runway) till Thursday midnight

Operations from the main runway of Mumbai airport, which has been shut since Monday night due to the skidding of a SpiceJet aircraft and the subsequent blocking of a part of the runway, is unlikely to resume on Thursday, a source said. In the last two days, around 280 flights have been

cancelled from Mumbai airport due to the incident. Since the stranded aircraft has not been removed completely, the MIAL has obtained NOTAM (notice to Airmen) for runway 09/27 (main runway) till Thursday midnight, the source said.

The NOTAM is given to pilots which includes information on potential hazards on a flight route. The partial operations at the city airport has resulted in massive flight delays and cancellations. Flights are currently being operated by the less-capacity secondary runway. "The NOTAM period for the main runway has been extended to midnight Thursday," the source added. A SpiceJet flight carrying 167 passengers from Jaipur and the crew overshot the runway on July 1 after landing amid a heavy downpour, leaving the plane stranded partially between the main runway and the grass area. The incident occurred just before midnight around 11:51 pm when the flight SG-6237, a Boeing aircraft, arrived and landed, as Mumbai was lashed by heavy rains. Airport officials helped the passengers deplane and a team of engineers was investigating the damage suffered by the aircraft. After this incident, air traffic increased over the city airport, leading to flights go-arounds and diversions. Air India AI 868 was one among the flights to abort the landing. According to unconfirmed reports, a few passengers sustained minor injuries in the accident.

The private aerodrome operator, Mumbai International Airport Ltd stated on July 1 that the full operations were expected to be resumed by Thursday.

