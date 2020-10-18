Fun and games

Party Animals

Party Animals is the latest game to break on to the party games scene. You take charge of a cutesy looking character, that moves around like it's a soft toy. The character then goes on to battle other players to see who can remain until the end. It has weapons, environmental hazards and cheeky players who are better at the game than you are. The characters are hard to handle and the camera angles, especially in the tutorial of the game are weird. In the end, it does all come together to make a fun game. The game right now is a Free Demo available on PC only, so you will need a PC to play this one.

Platform: PC

Price: Free for now

Among Us

If you haven't heard about this one, you need to go grab your phone right now and download it. It is by far the most popular party game around right now. In Among Us, everyone gets to be part of a space crew, but amongst your crew are imposters. Imposters have only one objective, to kill all the crew members without getting caught. While the crew has tasks around the ship, avoid being killed and try and figure out who are the imposters in order to win. It is a wildly fun game and you can play cross-platform, so it doesn't matter if players have an iPhone, Android or a PC. You can even set up a local server with no outsiders in your game.

Platform: PC, iOS, Android

Price: PC: Rs 199; iOS and Android: Free

skribbl.io

Skribbl.io is a simple web browser-based game that gives each participant a word that they then have to draw out for the rest to figure out. The tools given are rudimentary and this, in turn, results in hilarious illustrations. The game can be played on any platform with a browser, though a PC or a tablet is the most convenient way. You can create your private room to play the game with friends and family and the game is free.

Platform: Web Browser

Price: Free

Jack Box Games 7

The eternal party game is back with another installment. You can play with a minimum of three and a maximum of eight players at a time, with an audience of up to 10,000. This time around there are five games, starting with a new version of Quiplash. Quiplash asks a random question to the player and their answer is pitted against another player. The one that gets the most votes, wins. The Devils and the Details have the players assume the role of one of the devils in a family that is trying to pass as human. The mundane tasks raise the family score, but players are also encouraged to trick their family members into skipping their tasks, or doing the wrong tasks. The audience for this game gets to control the family cat into causing chaos for some more fun times. In Champ'd Up you have to create a champion and an underdog based on the drawing and name of the character shown. The characters are later pitted against each other and the one with the most audience votes, wins. Talking Points has you giving speech titles to each other, then you select a title that was sent to you, then you have to make a presentation based on the topic. Audience members decide how many points you get by clicking on your phone. Blather 'Round is a guessing game that gives your opponents a few choice clues on which they have to guess the answer. The audience here can participate as a whole and even win the game with enough correct answers. As usual, Jack Box is packed to the brim and this time a lot of the games involve audiences. If you want to play with people remotely, you can stream this over YouTube or Twitch for friends and family to play.

Platform: PC/Mac, PS4

Price: PC/Mac (Steam): Rs 629; PS4: Rs 2,497

Fall Guys

Fall Guys is a battle royale game, where there is only one winner at the end. Unlike other games of the genre, this one is an obstacle course that you need to complete. Think of it as a virtual bouncy Takeshi's Castle. Each game starts with 60 players, and the herd is quickly thinned out with obstacles till there is only one left. You can also play team-based competitions where the entire losing team gets eliminated. Fall Guys is available on PC and PS4 and players will need either platform to participate. There is no cross-platform play for now.

Platform: PS4, PC

Price: PC: Rs 529; PS4 Rs 1,664

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and a complete guide from food to things to do and events across Mumbai. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news