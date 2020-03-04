Fun farm family Saturday

If you fret that your child doesn't spend enough time in the outdoors, sign up for a day out plan at an organic farm in Kharghar, where you too can learn the basics of growing your own organic ingredients; a useful skill for later in life, if you have the space that is.

The organisers arranged for the AC bus two and a half-hour journey to the designated patch of land, where your kids can get down to work. First, you get a guided tour of the farm, so that you can understand the various aspects of the produce grown there. Also, the kids will be encouraged to take part in farming activities such as sowing, harvesting, mulching, making their own saplings, weeding and learning to create a soil-mix, all under close supervision of experts. This will be followed by a treasure hunt in the farm and lunch, after which the group can board the bus and head back.

On March 7, 7 am to 4 pm

Meeting point Dadar (location to be revealed on registration)

Call 9136092400

Email enquire@thekidscorridor.com

Cost Rs 2,450 (one child and adult)

