Funny advice

There's no point in denying that most of us have derived great joy from reading advice columns in newspapers, irrespective of how inauthentic they may have sounded.

Now, comedian and writer Raunaq Rajani will use that as fodder for a unique show. Designed as a panel discussion, RelationSHIT advice is a live comedy show that will feature Rajani's fellow funny friends Punya Arora, Deep Chhabria and Angad Singh Ranyal.

How it works is, the panellists will take questions from the agony aunt columns of different newspapers and give the answers to these queries their with own humourous spin.

At The Habitat, 1st Floor, OYO Townhouse, Hotel Unicontinental, Road Number 3, Khar West.

On October 12, 7 pm onwards

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 400

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates