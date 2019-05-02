Funny business in Thane

Updated: May 02, 2019, 07:24 IST | The Guide Team

Catch a comedian perform his first routine in the satellite city

Turning experiences from everyday life into tales that make people laugh their hearts out, Indore-based Zakir Khan is known for his unique brand of humour. Be it his catchphrases like "ek tarfa pyar" or "bhai tumhara warrior hai", his scripts aren't just funny, but also relatable to a lot of people, especially the single "sakht laundas" out there.

The Haq se Single star now performs live in Thane for the first time this weekend, in a show organised by Chalta Hai Comedy.

ON May 4, 5 pm
AT Dr Kashinath Ghanekar Natyagruha, Hiranandani Meadows, Thane West 
LOG ON TO insider.in
ENTRY Rs 799 and Rs 999

