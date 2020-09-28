Furious at kids, businessman throws 45-days-old puppy on wall

In a horrific incident, a man flung his 45-day-old pet dog at the wall in order to teach his bickering sons a lesson in Gujarat's Ahmedabad district. The animal suffered major injuries.

Although the man's teenage son rushed the pup to a rescue centre, the animal breathed his last after being under treatment for 10 days. According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, animal lover Devesh Trivedi filed a complaint against Piyush Nahar, a resident of Neelam Park Society near Hetvi Tower, for cruelty against the animal.

Trivedi, a realtor who also works as a volunteer at Jeevdaya Animal Trust, said, "Vacha Shah and I were treating a stray dog at the trust on September 12 when we saw a 17-year-old boy rush in with a puppy that was bleeding. He was shouting, asking for someone to save the animal. Introducing himself as Mohit Nahar, he said that he and his brother were bickering at home. Their father asked them to pipe down, but they ignored him. So in a fit of rage, the father smashed the puppy against the wall."

Parth Mehta, an animal lover, said, "After crashing into the wall, the pup fell to the floor and was unable to get up. Nahar picked it up and threw it outside on a pile of stones. The pup was so young that its muscles and tissues had not developed properly. The impact injured its intestines, stomach, and arteries. Its tissues suffered damage. Due to the swelling in the tissue, it could not eat, piss or pass stool."

He added, "Devesh and I met Piyush to inform that we cannot return the pup to him due to the cruelty he has shown to the animal, but he fobbed us off saying we were creating unnecessary ruckus."

The duo took the puppy to a pet clinic and also showed him to two other veterinarians, however, the puppy's health continued to deteriorate. The pup succumbed to its injuries on September 22. Post this, Devesh filed a complaint against Piyush under Animal Cruelty Act for killing the 45-day-old puppy.

Acting on Devesh's complaint, the Anandnagar police registered a complaint and initiated action against Piyush. Piyush, who is into the construction business, said, "I did nothing of the sort. If a complaint has been filed, I will talk to the cops when they approach me."

