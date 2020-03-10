Furious Harbhajan Singh slams Indigo airlines after bat goes missing: Are you not taking this seriously?

Indian cricketer and Chennai Super Kings spinner Harbhajan Singh went on to social networking site Twitter to register a complaint after he apparently lost his bat while he was travelling from Mumbai to Coimbatore via Indigo Airlines.

The talented spinner took to Twitter and urged Indigo airlines to assist in locating his bat that went missing from the cricket kit. His post read, "Yesterday I Travelled from Mumbai to Coimbatore by @IndiGo6E flight number 6E 6313 indigo airlines and I find a bat is missing from my kit bag!! I want action to be taken to find who this culprit is..going into someone's belongings and taking any item is THEFT..Plz help @CISFHQrs,"

Yesterday I Travelled from Mumbai to Coimbatore by @IndiGo6E flight number 6E 6313 indigo airlines and I find a bat is missing from my kit bag!! I want action to be taken to find who this culprit is..going into someone’s belongings and taking any item is THEFT..Plz help @CISFHQrs — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 7, 2020

Indigo Airlines replied to the cricketer, apologising for the inconvenience. "Sorry to know about this, Mr. Singh. Let us get this checked immediately and connect with you."

Hours later, a furious Harbhajan Singh again took to Twitter for an update on his missing bat. He wrote, "No news from you guys yet about my bat missing from my kitbag @IndiGo6E are you guys not taking it seriously or what???."

No news from you guys yet about my bat missing from my kitbag @IndiGo6E are you guys not taking it seriously or what ??? — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) March 8, 2020

Indigo Airlines took to the micro-blogging site to reply to Harbhajan Singh.

Mr. Singh, we tried connecting with you multiple times on the registered number however, the call went unanswered. Also, we had sent an SMS on the same number. 1/2 — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) March 8, 2020

Harbhajan Singh will be joining his IPL team Chennai Super Kings once again as the Indian Premier League 2020 begins on March 29. Meanwhile, CSK skipper MS Dhoni has already arrived in Chennai and has begun his training for IPL 2020.

