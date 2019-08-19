Furniture essentials for every type of millennial

culture

Here is a peek into authentic millennial-approved home decor for every kind of personality

Millennial is a trending word synonymous with the spirit of creativity, freedom and ambition. This is a generation that is always on the move, unafraid of holding back, freethinking and experimental too, but their desire to be free does not stop there. They also look for freedom in the spaces they live in making the right home décor an essential part of their living. Here is a peek into authentic millennial-approved home decor for every kind of personality by Nagabhushan Hegde, Head of Design, Script by Godrej and Boyce

The Hustler

This type of millennial has more stamps on their passport than their age. As they take-off from one destination, they are already thinking about the next. Hustlers love collecting souvenirs wherever they go, to remind them of all their travels, even when they are unwinding at home. Enter this millennial’s pad and you will see display units and shelves galore, all creating a little art museum. So, if this is your style of living too, then go for a display unit like the Dwell Storage with glass doors to keep your collectables, travel guides and trinkets organised and moreover safe from dust too! Just like the hustler the Dwell range is a system where you can add storage modules over the time to make space for the new additions.

The Jack-Of-All-Trades

The Jack-Of-All-Trades is a multi-functional-loving millennial who prefer interior spaces that can boost their productivity. If you are this type of millennial, invest in a bed that lets you work straight out of it with a sturdy backrest and storage space too like the Lagoon Bed! When work is done, it can be your binge-watching spot for all your favourite shows. Or, go in for a lamp that doubles up as a wireless charger! Interestingly, pouffes and ottoman can be very dynamic and add a touch of flexibility to any living space! From a movable seat to a coffee table to a leg-rest, the possibilities are endless.

The Minimalist

For a Minimalist Millennial, then less is always more. At home, the place where their day starts and ends, they are more inclined to be conscious of what they need versus want while paying close attention to detail. If this beat is more your style, then invest in the little things that will bring joy and balance to your living space. Go in for mini shelves like the Dwell Mini Portable Storage to keep only a handful of your favourite books and trinkets instead of huge cabinets. Switch up your living-room-style from bulky sofas to a low beech-wood coffee table surrounded by pouffes and planters for the best clutter-free experience.

The Home Bird

This type of millennial is more reserved, calm and enjoys the little things in life. Home is a paradise. This millennial would rather choose a Saturday night in with some good books over a loud party at a disco. If peace and quiet is your mojo, then why not invest in an ecosystem like Dwell, that gives you the freedom of living? An easy chair to let your body breathe, a cabinet for all your loved books and a low coffee table for that hot cup coffee! Create your own little space where you can think of big ideas and watch them all come to life.

The Social Butterfly

Constantly buzzing with exuberance and passionate about all things vivid, the social butterfly millennial is always bustling with energy. Their home is an address to crash after the clock's past twelve on a Saturday night, where friends plan a dinner one minute and are up there playing cards the next. This bubbly type of millennial needs a space that can keep up! If this is your kind of personality, then invest in essentials that will boost the social vibe of your home. Invest in a couch like the Winger that combines functionality with aesthetics so you and your friends can be comfortable during movie night! Colours can make any space pop, adding positivity too! Use them well with knitted throw cushions, fragrant candles, planters, quirky frames and even snazzy rugs. Your space will be the spot for oodles of layered conversation and good vibes over drinks and scrumptious food! A space everyone will remember for years to come.

