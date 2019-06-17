Furniture essentials for the work-from-home aficionado

culture

In today's fast-paced world, a fluid work environment is the need of the hour so it comes as no surprise that working millennials prefer to clock in from home rather than being tied down to a 9-5 routine. Due to their always-on approach to life, millennials see no problem with blending work and life, and often they credit their productivity to flexible hours that enables them more time to spend with their family and pursue their hobbies. While in the past, work was a location, today, it has shifted from a place to space- a space called home. So, invest in home decor that supports this changing environment, creating a positive work-from-home vibe giving you the freedom of living, the freedom to wear what you want and the freedom to spend more time with your loved ones. Nagabhushan Hegde, Head of Design, Script by Godrej & Boyce shares expert tips on how to play your work-from-home decor game right

Work From Bed

With the changing millennial lifestyle, newer trends are invented every day. Working out of one's own bed, is one such trend especially for those who want to get straight to work first thing in the morning. The bedroom certainly offers peace and solitude, so invest is a bed that is self-contained with enough storage space to hold your work essentials. A bed with an attached swivel desk and a sturdy backrest will give you a feeling of holistic comfort while working. Don't forget to take a break every hour, stand up and stretch your muscles before resuming work to ease blood flow and refresh yourself.

Get Floored

For those who prefer a more open, clutter-free workspace, create your very own makeshift workstation on the floor. All you need is a cosy rug, a few throw pillows and a small laptop table and a large cup of coffee! This workspace is not only minimalist and chic, it celebrates less is more and helps you get your work done comfortably anywhere whether it is a spot near a breezy window or even a garden. Go in for soothing colours like cool blues, greens or pastels to add a calming effect to your work-from-home experience and light a scented candle or two.

Go Classic

The crowd favourite is a classic, no-frills desk and chair to get ones creative juices flowing. This is a perfect go-to arrangement for those who like to stay organised at all times and do not like a messy workstation. Go in for an easy chair with a soft foam padding specially made for long hours of sitting along, a study table with a couple drawers for storage, and a privacy screen to ensure that you are not disturbed and can focus on the task-at-hand and check off your to-do's for the day.

