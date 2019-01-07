Porn displayed accidentally on big-screen shocks store customers

hatke

Explicit video displayed outside the store of a renowned furniture firm in Causeway, Bay Hong Kong was seen by many people including children

Representational image

Hong Kong: Shoppers at a renowned furniture chain in Hong Kong were in for a rude shock when a big screen outside a store accidentally started showing an explicit pornographic video.

The incident took place outside a furniture store in Causeway, Bay Hong Kong on Tuesday. According to passersby, the display screen suddenly started playing a pornographic video shocking the people in the area. The explicit video showed a man masturbating and it was seen by many people including children passing by.

Chan, a shopper informed Apple Daily that he spent three minutes watching the explicit footage before alerting the staff members of the store about the situation, after which the huge screen was tried to cover with a drawing paper by a female worker at the store. The paper too small to hide the entire screen, it was a failed attempt and served no purpose.

According to Mirror.co.uk, the screen was unplugged eventually, but the 25 other screens inside the store remained working as usual. "It's a public holiday today, there were lots of people in the area, and it scared a lot of the children walking by," Chan added.

It is currently unknown as to how the video managed to hit the screen outside the store, but it is considered that it may be an act of a prankster who hacked the system as some sort of joke. A spokesperson for the firm stated the company feels "sorry about the incident" and are conducting investigations to reveal as to what really happened.