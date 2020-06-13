FWICE thanks Indian Film & TV Producers Council for helping them during COVID-19

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) along with all the members of its affiliated 32 different crafts of the workers and technicians of the Media and Entertainment Industry are thankful to the Indian Film & TV Producers Council for their contributions towards the COVID-19 Relief Fund.

The FWICE gives special thanks to Shri Sajid Nadiadwala – Chairman – IFTPC Film Wing & Shri J D Majethia – Chairman – IFTPC Television & Web Wing for helping our workers get timely help during these challenging days. These donations have enabled the workers to survive with dignity during these hard times.

We would also like to thank Shri Nitin Vaidya, Shri Shyamashish Bhattacharya, Shri Abhimanyu Singh and all the committee members of the IFTPC for all their efforts for collecting the Funds for our workers and we appreciate their concerns for these workers and their families.

With the CORONA fear growing big day by day, it is difficult for these daily wage workers to survive. There is still no assurance of full fledge work to all these workers even though the shooting resume. The threat of starvation still continues to rule the minds of the workers. So, we sincerely would like the associations to continue helping them so that corona or hunger does not kill them.

We hope that all associations together can fight these difficult times. And when the shoots begin again we all shall help each other towards common goal of creating magic of movies again.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever