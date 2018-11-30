G-20 Summit: PM Modi starts second day with BRICS meeting

national

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to arrive at the Centro Costa Salguero, the G-20 Summit venue for a Leaders Retreat and the Plenary session

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi started off his second day by taking part in the BRICS Leaders Informal Meeting at the Alvear Palace Hotel.

Leaders of the other BRICS nations - President of Brazil Mechel Temer, President of China Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin, the President of South Africa, Cyril Maraphosa reached Argentina before the session.

The Prime Minister is one of the leading speakers at the conference's first session titled 'Putting People First', where he will be touching on women's empowerment.

Prime Minister has a meeting slated with Chinese President Xi for the fourth time after the plenary session, following which he shall be meeting with new President of Chile Sebastián Piñera.

There will be a Russia, India, China (RIC) Informal Summit in the evening, which will be followed by a cultural performance and a leader's dinner.

Apart from these, Prime Minister Modi will also participate in the first-ever trilateral meeting between Japan, America, and India.

Prime Minister Modi previously held separate bilateral meetings with the Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman and the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres on November 29 (local time) and addressed a 'Yoga for Peace' event.

The Crown Prince, or MBS, and Prime Minister Modi discussed enhancing Saudi investment in technology, infrastructure, petroleum, renewable energy, food security, fintech and defence sectors during their bilateral.

Prime Minister Modi discussed India's uniting role in addressing climate change globally with the UN Secretary-General yesterday.

