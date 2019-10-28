Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan was forced to have ice-cream, this is what happened next

While shooting for Bigg Boss 13, host Salman Khan was forced to have ice cream during a task. The star claimed that he had been avoiding tucking into it for the last 15 years. He consumes it only when work demands. Is this the superstar's health tip? Say no to ice cream and stay in shape? Well, it is said that the star who started the culture of workouts and gyms in India in the '90s was Salman Khan. His shirtless stint in Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya cannot be forgotten, a move that made all the aspiring actors obsessed with bronzed bodies and abs of steel.

Even at the age of 53, Khan can give the newer lot of actors a run for their money. The trailer of Dabangg 3 just dropped in and the last shot is enough to make the film a blockbuster. No prizes for guessing, it shows Bhai without his shirt. Coming back to Bigg Boss, fans recently trended #SalmanBestHost when he schooled all the contestants for their questionable behaviour and foul language. He seems to have earned the respect of the viewers.

On the work front, apart from Dabangg 3, which is releasing on December 20, the actor has another film with Prabhudeva coming up on Eid 2020, titled Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. This potboiler is likely to clash with Akshay Kumar's Laxmmi Bomb at the box-office, slated to release on May 22, 2020. He's also in talks with Sohail Khan to star in his next home production. Is it the much-delayed Sher Khan?

