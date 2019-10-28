Bigg Boss 13: Salman Khan was forced to have ice-cream, this is what happened next
Salman Khan claimed that he had been avoiding tucking into eating ice-cream for the last 15 years. He consumes it only when work demands. Is this the superstar's health tip? Say no to ice cream and stay in shape?
While shooting for Bigg Boss 13, host Salman Khan was forced to have ice cream during a task. The star claimed that he had been avoiding tucking into it for the last 15 years. He consumes it only when work demands. Is this the superstar's health tip? Say no to ice cream and stay in shape? Well, it is said that the star who started the culture of workouts and gyms in India in the '90s was Salman Khan. His shirtless stint in Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya cannot be forgotten, a move that made all the aspiring actors obsessed with bronzed bodies and abs of steel.
