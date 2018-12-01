G20 opens amid cancelled Donald Trump-Vladimir Putin date

international

Trump landed in Buenos Aires on Thursday. The G20 summit will be accompanied by several bilateral meetings, including ones involving Putin, Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Mexico's President Enrique Pena Nieto (L) shakes hands with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (R) next to US President Donald Trump (C) after signing a new free trade agreement in Buenos Aires. Pic/AFP

G20 powers opened two days of summit talks on Friday after a stormy buildup dominated by tensions with Russia and US President Donald Trump's combative stance on trade and climate fears.

Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin will be among the world leaders gathering amid high tension over an array of world issues including the Ukraine conflict, trade with China and relations with Saudi Arabia. But the two will not sit down together.

Protesters have vowed mass rallies to harangue the world leaders gathering in crisis-hit Argentina, where recent violence between rival football fans raised questions about the police's ability to control unrest.

