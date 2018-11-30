G20: PM Modi focuses on stabilising energy prices in meeting with Saudi Crown Prince

national

The two leaders specifically focused on how Saudi Arabia can enhance its investments across a number of sectors in the next two to three years

Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a bilateral meeting with Saudi Prince Mohammed bin Salman stressed upon stabilising energy prices, with specific emphasis on how Saudi Arabia can contribute to the same in India, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale said on Friday.

Gokhale said that Prime Minister Modi had a very warm and cordial meeting with Salman, who called India an important partner of Saudi Arabia.

The two leaders specifically focused on how Saudi Arabia can enhance its investments across a number of sectors in the next two to three years. They agreed upon setting up a mechanism at the leadership level which will go into the possibilities of concrete action in terms of investments, technology, manufacturing, energy, food security and defence. The mechanism will show significant scaling up of Saudi investments in India within a span of the next two to three years.

The Saudi Crown Prince also informed the Prime Minister that Saudi Arabia will be finalising an initial investment to the National Infrastructure Fund.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever