Gabriel Jesus' new gold phone matches his trademark style

Manchester City star Gabriel Jesus has gifted himself a custom-made gold iPhone X Mano with his iconic telephone call celebration inscribed in it, to mark his team's English Premier League title win



Gabriel Jesus

A tattoo of Jesus' mum on his arm

The striker, who dedicates all his goals to his mother, Vera Lucia Diniz de Jesus and makes a trademark telephone call gesture each time he scores, even has the words 'Alo Mae' (hello mum) inscribed on the back of his new handset. A famous jeweller recently visited the Etihad Stadium to present Jesus his new phone. Interestingly, Jesus even has a tattoo of his mom covering his upper arm.



The new phone with his trademark telephone call gesture

