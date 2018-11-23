Gabriel puts brakes on B'desh after Mominul ton

cricket

The Tigers looked to be cruising on 222-3 on Day One of the first Test but Gabriel put the brakes on their progress with four wickets in the space of 15 deliveries

Bangladesh cricketer Mominul Haque reacts after scoring a century during the first day of the first Test cricket match between Bangladesh and West Indies at the Zahur Ahmed Chowdhury Stadium in Chittagong on November 22, 2018. Pic/AFP

Mominul Haque's eighth Test century and some lower order resistance lifted Bangladesh into the ascendancy following a devastating spell from West Indies paceman Shannon Gabriel yesterday.

The Tigers looked to be cruising on 222-3 on Day One of the first Test but Gabriel put the brakes on their progress with four wickets in the space of 15 deliveries. Debutant Nayeem Hasan (24*) and Taijul Islam (32*) put on an unbroken 56-run stand to help Bangladesh close on 315-8.

