Gabriel puts brakes on B'desh after Mominul ton
The Tigers looked to be cruising on 222-3 on Day One of the first Test but Gabriel put the brakes on their progress with four wickets in the space of 15 deliveries
Mominul Haque's eighth Test century and some lower order resistance lifted Bangladesh into the ascendancy following a devastating spell from West Indies paceman Shannon Gabriel yesterday.
The Tigers looked to be cruising on 222-3 on Day One of the first Test but Gabriel put the brakes on their progress with four wickets in the space of 15 deliveries. Debutant Nayeem Hasan (24*) and Taijul Islam (32*) put on an unbroken 56-run stand to help Bangladesh close on 315-8.
Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever
DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.
MS Dhoni was always destined to marry Sakshi, here's why?