Gabriele Fedeli: The real estate developer focuses on all-inclusive evolvement

Born in Bracciano, Gabriele Fedeli is a 37-year-old real estate developer and also a visionary. Raised in the winsome city of Rome, his love for the Roman architecture, inclusive of both contemporary as well as ancient, has been the driving force for him to proliferate the family business of a real estate developer.

Having an unexcelled mindset amalgamated with academic procurements have helped in the rapid growth of his business. He holds a degree in marketing and communication. Being a visionary he firmly believes that a house is a home first. This motto has ameliorated his business.

Though shy, Gabriele is quite an observer. He is able to observe the minutest details which others may overlook. Also, he is a keen listener, as in his profession, being a listener to all the ideas and problems pave the road for commercial and residential projects and he is a professional in this regard.

Focusing on the all-round evolvement, from the connoisseur himself, Fedeli believes to go an extra mile always in his private as well social life. He classifies himself as a perfectionist and also sociable.

We wish good luck for his future and hope he procures more achievements!!

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever