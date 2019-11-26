Gabriella Demetriades reveals her nickname for Arjun Rampal in this birthday post

It's Arjun Rampal's 47th birthday and while the model-turned-actor looks as youthful as he did during his modelling days, there are things that have changed in his life. He's the father of three children now - his daughters from his previous marriage with fellow model Mehr Jesia, and a son with girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades.

Arjun Rampal, private as he might be, has opened up on a few occasions in interviews about his life with Gabriella and his baby boy, Arik. And now, Gabriella, in a birthday post for beau Arjun, has expressed her love and affection for the man besides revealing her nickname for him.

She shared a few pictures of the birthday boy on Instagram and captioned the post, "With you time is not linear, but still, we should celebrate the day you graced us all with that smile and every day that you share those pearls of wisdom with the world. Happy birthday to you shriji @rampal72."

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetraides are said to have met during an Indian Premier League (IPL) after-party in 2009 when the actor and ex-wife Mehr Jesia had tied up with IPL to organise the bashes.

In April 2019, Arjun announced to the world through a heartwarming picture that Gabriella was pregnant, and captioned the image, "Blessed to have you and start all over again... thank you baby for this baby." Gabriella too shared the same picture and captioned the image, "Grateful for you two. Can't wait to meet you."

