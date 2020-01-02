Gabriella Demetriades shares a loved-up photo with beau Arjun Rampal

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Arjun Rampal and his girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades recently became parents to a baby boy and named him Arik. The couple is frequently spotted chilling together and their public appearances make waves each time they're seen out and about. Recently, Gabriella shared a photo of herself with Arjun and the two seem so much in love with each other in the picture! She wrote, "Just happiness @rampal72 happy new you everyone"

We love how comfortable and at ease, Gabriella and Arjun are around each other. Their photos are incredibly cute and they're not afraid of expressing their affection for each other on social media.

Gabriella looks stunning in her royal blue party outfit as she holds Arjun Rampal close to her. Arjun, on the other hand, is casual in a grey t-shirt and tan trousers and looks as much in love as Gabriella.

Arjun Rampal and Gabriella Demetraides are said to have met during an Indian Premier League (IPL) after-party in 2009 when the actor and his ex-wife Mehr Jesia had tied up with IPL to organise the bashes.

In April 2019, Arjun announced that Gabriella was pregnant through a heartwarming picture, and captioned the post as: "Blessed to have you and start all over again... thank you, baby, for this baby." Gabriella too shared the same picture and captioned the image, "Grateful for you two. Can't wait to meet you."

