Gabrielle Union hits back after a fan says 'dress your age'

Gabrielle Union has taken on online trolls telling her how to dress, asking for "all the age-appropriate fashion advise I didn't know I needed in my life"

Gabrielle Union

Actress Gabrielle Union has taken on online trolls telling her how to dress, asking for "all the age appropriate fashion advise I didnt know I needed in my life". Union, 46, shared a photo of herself on Instagram Friday, lounging on a sofa wearing a long black dress paired with sneakers.

"All my unfinished work/projects from 2018 looking at me as I prepare my vision board for 2019 like… And a glimpse of my upcoming eat/pray/love/travel/chill collection available next week!," Union captioned the post, reports people.com.

While most of the "Breaking In" star's raved over the look writing comments like, "Your style is off the chain," others weren't impressed.

"Can you dress your age please," one user wrote in the comment section as first spotted by Comments by Celebs

Soon after, Union fired back with an epic response. "Oh I'd love to hear what you think is age appropriate," the mother of one said. "Please give me all the age appropriate fashion advise I didn't know I needed in my life."

