Gabrielle Union welcomes 'miracle baby'

Actor Gabrielle Union and her husband, NBA player Dwyane Wade, have welcomed a baby girl via surrogate. The 'Breaking Bad' star took to social media to make the happy announcement. Along with a picture of the two cuddling their newborn, Union wrote, 'We are sleepless and delirious but so excited to share that our miracle baby arrived last night via surrogate and 11/7 will forever be etched in our hearts as the most loveliest of all the lovely days.'

She continued, "Welcome to the party sweet girl," including lyrics from Bill Withers' "Lovely Day" to signify her daughter's birthday. Union had been vocal about her struggles with infertility. In her 2017 book 'We're Going to Need More Wine, she mentioned that she 'had eight or nine miscarriages.' 'For three years, my body has been a prisoner of trying to get pregnant ' I've either been about to go into an IVF cycle, in the middle of an IVF cycle or coming out of an IVF cycle,' she wrote, according to People magazine.

Union and Wade got married in August 2014 after a lengthy courtship. This is their first child together. The basketball star has three sons from previous relationships ' Zaire, Zion and Xavier.

