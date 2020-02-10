Gabrine Muguruza to launch jewellery line on Valentine's Day

Spanish tennis star Garbine Muguruza plans to launch her jewellery line in North America on February 14th to coincide with Valentine’s Day.

Muguruza, a two time Grand Slam champion, has already released her first collection for sale online. Reportedly, American company RivalWorld, which works with celebrities like Kim Kardashian, contacted her agent Oliver van Lindonk and asked her to create her own jewellery.

Muguruza, who loves fashion herself, immediately agreed and has named her brand Servana. If it becomes a success, the brand will soon be available across the globe.

According to Spanish daily Marca, Muguruza has personally selected the designs. She has been promoting her jewellery by wearing them during the Australian Open matches last month.

