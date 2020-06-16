Gaby Guha: Miss Europe 2020

Gaby Guha won the title of Miss Europe 2020 on 10th March 2020. Country representatives from more than 45 countries came from all over the world to compete in Miss Europe 2020.

After the jury’s final marks, Gaby Guha procured the title of Miss Europe 2020 showcasing her intelligence and beauty.

The first runner-up was Miss Lithuania Angelina Ganevic, the second runner-up was Miss Ukraine Yuliia Karpets, the third runner-up was Miss Norway Anna Kobzeva, Fourth runner-up was bagged by Milic Nikolic from Serbia, fifth runner-up was Alexandra Fotiodis of Greece, and Alla Gribova of Russia stood sixth.

Guha is currently working as a model and she is followed by thousands of people on social media. She has worked for elite brands like Chaumet, Elie Saab, Jean Louis David, GAP, Bossini, Triumph Lingerie, Robert Abi Nader, walked in runways and has been the cover girl of many prestigious magazines (Prestige Magazine, ICON Magazine, Playboy, GMARO Magazine, L’Officiel Magazine.etc ). Her career took a new course when she appeared on the cover of L’Officiel Magazine for the first time in 2020 after she won the title.

She is represented by agencies, in different places across the world like Europe, Asia, the USA, and the Middle East.

Gaby also made appearances in videos, TV interviews, TV shows on channels like Fashion TV, Canal+, M6 (French TV channel), and MTV. She actively promotes education, woman empowerment, and child protection by working on charity projects and spreading awareness on social media. On social media, Gaby is creating daily fashion content as a prominent brand ambassador.

Her flawless beauty and fashion style has made her one of the most iconic Beauty Queen. We are excited to see her future projects and always keep an eye on her.

