Gadchiroli blasts: 44-year-old 'commander' named mastermind of attack

national

Sources revealed he belongs to Javeli village, which falls under the Kasansur police station's jurisdiction in Gadchiroli district

Nagasu alias, Mansu alias Tumreti alias Girdhar

Three days after 15 security personnel and a driver were killed in an alleged Naxal attack in Gadchiroli, the security forces claim to have hit upon the identity of the mastermind behind the assault. According to sources, the alleged brain behind the attacks is one Girdhar, 44, who has been listed in police records as his aliases Nagasu, Mansu and Tumreti.

Also Read: Gadchiroli blasts: Selfless owner of blown up vehicle seeks justice for driver

Sources revealed he belongs to Javeli village, which falls under the Kasansur police station's jurisdiction in Gadchiroli district. He is in charge of two major companies - 4 and 10. Sources claim that company 4 was behind Wednesday's attack. He is a member of the Naxals' state military commission and the Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee Maoist (DKSZCM). The committee looks after the Naxal-affected areas in Maharashtra, Telangana, Chattisgarh and Odisha.

Girdhar handles at least 120 people under the two companies He is also the chief commander of the north Gadchiroli unit of CPI (Maoist). Security forces said there is a cash reward of Rs 16 lakh for finding him. He has been active for the past 15 years and is an expert in handling all types of weapons. Currently, his whereabouts remain unknown.

Also Read: Gadchiroli blasts: Slain constables' kin demand high-level probe

Security forces are now on the hunt for Girdhar. An officer said, "They [Naxal] are well aware that he won't be able to hide in Maharashtra after this attack. He could have left the state. We are working and coordinating with forces from other states as well [to locate him]."

Also Read: Gadchiroli blasts: Six teams from elite Maoist squad conducted ambush

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates