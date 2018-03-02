Gadchiroli police to organise largest book-reading event

Gadchiroli police in Maharashtra are aiming to break a world record of highest number of people coming together to listen to a book-reading tomorrow

Gadchiroli police in Maharashtra are aiming to break a world record of highest number of people coming together to listen to a book-reading tomorrow. More than 7,000 people would attend reading of a chapter from "Gandhi Vichar Aani Ahimsa" (Gandhian thought and non-violence) at the Gadchiroli police headquarters ground. Observers from the Guinness World Record would remain present for the event, said a press release from Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Maheshwar Reddy's office.

The objective is to disseminate Mahatma Gandhi's philosophy of non-violence and message of peace, it said. The district, which borders on Chhattisgarh, has witnessed Naxal activities in the past.