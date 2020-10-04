Gadget Review: RHA TrueConnect 2 - Expensive earphones, but worth it

RHA is a relatively unknown brand in India, but these earphones are something everyone needs to know about. The RHA TrueConnect 2 is a very stylish pair of wireless earphones, designed and engineered in the UK, as the packaging claims.

I particularly like the simplistic design. The earphones are made of a rubberised plastic, which has a nice tactile feel to it. The unique box is made of a combination of metal and plastic that offers a satisfying click when you open and close it. The case also has a built-in battery pack that charges the earphones while they rest in the box. While the earphones last for around nine hours, the case offers another 35 hours of total power. These earphones come with seven pairs of silicone ear tips—two sets of small, three sets of medium and two sets of large.

The RHA TrueConnect 2 uses Bluetooth 5.0 and is very simple to connect, just long-press and it is ready to pair.

When you put these on, the first thing you will notice is how light they are. They weigh only six grams an ear-piece and are comfortable enough to wear the entire day without any fatigue. The fit is snug and does a great job of passively blocking out external sounds. There is no active noise cancellation (ANC).

Overall, this is a good pair if you are looking for understated, great-sounding true wireless earphones. The three-year warranty, the quality construction and the IP55 dust and water resistance make this a good long-term investment as well. At R12,999 these are a little pricier than I would like them to be.

