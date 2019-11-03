Gael Monfils: Elina loves London

French tennis ace Gael Monfils may have missed qualifying for the ATP Finals (November 10-17) in London, but he is going there nonetheless to spend some quality time with his girlfriend Elina Svitolina.

His hopes to qualify for the London event were quashed after he lost to Denis Shapovalov in the quarter-finals of the Paris Masters recently.

"I'm going to London to relax. I have to make sure that I'm ready for personal reasons too. Elina likes to spend time in London, so I'm going to take her," Monfils told Tennis World USA.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates