Gaja cyclone: Rajnath Singh promises all help to Tamil Nadu

Nov 16, 2018, 19:52 IST | IANS

The Minister spoke with Palaniswami on phone and offered help

Gaja cyclone: Rajnath Singh promises all help to Tamil Nadu
Rajnath Singh

Union Home Minister Rajanth Singh on Friday took stock of the situation in Tamil Nadu where severe cyclonic storm Gaja has battered coastal areas leaving 11 dead so far, and assured Chief Minister E.K. Palaniswami of all possible Central assistance.

The Minister spoke with Palaniswami on phone and offered help.

"Spoke to CM E.K. Palaniswami regarding the situation in the cyclone-affected areas of Tamil Nadu. Assured all possible assistance from the Centre in mitigating the situation arising due to cyclone," he tweeted.

Rajnath Singh also asked the Home Secretary to monitor the situation and provide all help to the state administration.

The state authorities said the cyclone crossed the coast between Nagapattinam and Vedaranyam districts between 12.30 and 2.30 a.m. on Friday with wind speeds of about 110-120 kmph.

Meanwhile, the state government announced Rs 10 lakh for each family of the dead, Rs 100,000 to those who suffered severe injuries and Rs 25,000 for those with minor injuries in the cyclone which has hit road traffic in Nagapattinam area due to fallen trees and damaged power poles.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

rajnath singhnational news

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Horrific! Stick inserted inside 3-year-old girl's private parts after being raped

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK