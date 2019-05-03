Gajendra Ahire's Dear Molly finds a rapt audience at film festivals

bollywood

Shot extensively in Sweden, Dear Molly features model-turned-actor Gurbani Gill as Molly who makes her debut along with Marathi actors Alok Rajwade, Mrinmayee Godbole, Ashwini Giri

Critically acclaimed filmmaker Gajendra Ahire's Dear Molly has been doing the festival rounds. The film is about a daughter's journey to find her missing father.

Shot extensively in Sweden, it features model-turned-actor Gurbani Gill as Molly who makes her debut along with Marathi actors Alok Rajwade, Mrinmayee Godbole, Ashwini Giri, and a prominent Swedish cast comprising Lia Boysen and Chris Holmgren among others.

Director Gajendra Ahire has 49 films to his credit in which he has contributed in direction, story, screenplay, dialogues, and lyrics. He is also known for his work in Marathi cinema. Dear Molly is a poignant story based on a father-daughter relationship. The protagonist Molly had last seen her father when she was five years old.

Shot extensively in Sweden including Stockholm, some of the minor portions of the film were shot in and around Maharashtra. Dear Molly is produced by Praveen Nischol and Ratan Jain, presented by Manmohan Shetty and Ganesh Jain and directed by Gajendra Ahire.

