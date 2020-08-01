Gajraj Rao: I have no objection to playing an older character

Gajraj Rao was last seen in the wholesome comedy Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan alongside Neena Gupta, Ayushmann Khurrana, Jitendra Kumar, and many others. Besides this film, Rao has given us some exemplary performances in movies like Badhaai Ho, Black Friday, Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi, and many more.

In a recent interview with Hindustan Times, Gajraj Rao spoke about the insider-outsider debate that has divided Bollywood, and if he ever lost an opportunity to an insider. Rao shared, "I believe you get work on the basis of your talent. If all of us will talk about being an insider or outsider, many big stars wouldn't have achieved stardom. Dev Anand launched his son Sunil Anand. Mukesh's grandson has also been working very hard but success doesn't come easy. Indian audience is very selective and knows whom to grade and not to grade."

When asked if at 50, playing a dad to 35-year-old Ayushmann Khurrana in Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan was an issue, Rao said, "I am 27 years younger than Amitabh Bachchan and 40 years younger than Clint Eastwood. Acting is a very amazing profession."

He added, "I am not a politician but I play a corrupt politician in Lootcase. I am not a police inspector but I played Inspector Dhaniram in Talvar. I am not a detective but played one in Black Friday. I played a CBI inspector in Dil Se. Age of a character is not important for me. Ben Kingsley must have been around 40-50 when he played Gandhi. I have no objection to playing an older character."

Gajraj Rao can be seen in Lootcase, which released yesterday, July 31, on Disney+ Hotstar. It features Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal, Vijay Raaz, Ranvir Shorey in pivotal roles.

