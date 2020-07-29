Gajraj Rao shares a hilarious video promo from his soon to release film Lootcase

Fox Star Hindi's upcoming film Lootcase has been making a lot of noise for all the right reasons ever since the trailer was released. As the film nears its release, the makers have been sharing hilarious promos with the most recent one being Gajraj Rao's character MLA Patil as Uday Bhai from the film 'Welcome.'

Gajraj Rao shared the video on his social media with a tweaked version of Nana Patekar's famous dialog from the film and said, "Just like Uday bhai, MLA Patil ke paas bhagwaan ka diya hua sab kuch hai - daulat hai, shohrat hai, izzat hai. Par suitcase? Watch #Lootcase on @DisneyplusHSVIP from July 31 to find out! @DailyWelcomePic"

Just like Uday bhai, MLA Patil ke paas bhagwaan ka diya hua sab kuch hai - daulat hai, shohrat hai, izzat hai. Par suitcase?



Watch #Lootcase on @DisneyplusHSVIP from July 31 to find out! @DailyWelcomePic pic.twitter.com/7cwUVC0uPn — Gajraj Rao (@raogajraj) July 28, 2020

Lootcase has a stellar star cast of Kunal Kemmu, Rasika Dugal, Gajraj Rao, Vijay Raaz, and Ranvir Shorey. The story revolves around Nandan Kumar, a middle class family man who finds a suitcase with Rs 10 Crores in a lonely desolate market on his way back from his night shift. However, the dark past of the suitcase catches up and what happens next— Does he fight or take the survival flight?Get ready to laugh out loud with this one on 31st July on Disney+ Hotstar

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news