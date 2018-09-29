Gal Gadot might star in Death on the Nile

hollywood

Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot is in negotiations to star in "Death on the Nile", a follow up to surprise hit Murder on the Orient Express. Kenneth Branagh, who directed the adaptation of the Agatha Christie classic, is returning as director and is expected to reprise his role as master detective Hercule Poirot, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

"Death on the Nile", first published in 1937, saw the detective on a vacation in Egypt and becoming involved in a love triangle gone murderously bad. The novel featured socialites, social climbers and high society's help in the cast of suspects.

According to a source, the talks are in a sensitive stage. If the deal is sealed, Gadot would play socialite Linnet Doyle, recently married to the former fiance of a past friend.

Gadot is currently shooting "Wonder Woman 1984".

