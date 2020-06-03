Gal Gadot, Rihanna, others join 'Blackout Tuesday' in response to George Floyd death

Stars from the Hollywood entertainment industry observed 'Blackout Tuesday' today as a message of solidarity in response to the death of a George Floyd in the United States. Actors including Gal Gadot and 'Riverdale' star Lili Reinhart posted a plain black post on Instagram, as an indication of 'Black Lives Matter.'

Meanwhile, the music industry stars, like, Elton John, Katy Perry, DJ Nice, and more, too, shared the black post on the photo-sharing platform.

Singer Rihanna expressed her outrage on Twitter and wrote: "we ain't buying shit!!! and we ain't selling shit neither!! gang gang! #BLACKOUTTUESDAY AF!!!"

Earlier Lady Gaga too went online to address the ongoing issue of racism in America and called for an action to end the discrimination. Even singers like Beyonce and Camila Cabello also expressed their outrage over the injustice against black people.

Around 4,000 people across the United States have been arrested during the massive protests over the death of African-American man George Floyd last month. While the anger continues to spread, the country is waiting for an address from President Donald Trump about the protests following the death of Floyd.

