Gal Gadot to reunite with Dwayne Johnson for Red Notice

The "Wonder Woman" star will play a sharp and mysterious figure in the art world, while Johnson will essay an Interpol agent tasked with capturing the most-wanted art thief

Gal Gadot

Gal Gadot is all set to reteam with her Fast and Furious co-star Dwayne Johnson in the upcoming action comedy Red Notice.

The Wonder Woman star will play a sharp and mysterious figure in the art world, while Johnson will essay an Interpol agent tasked with capturing the most-wanted art thief, Variety reported. The film comes from writer-director Rawson Marshall Thurber.

She has collaborated with Dwayne Johnson in Fast Five and Fast and Furious 6.

This is one of Gadot's first projects after her breakout role as Diana Prince/ Wonder Woman in the Patty Jenkins directorial. She will reprise the role in its sequel next year. The actor may potentially star in a Fidel Castro drama, which she also will produce. Red Notice opens in theaters on June 12, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever