Gal Gadot welcomes Zachary Levi to superhero space

Published: Apr 09, 2019, 16:45 IST | IANS

Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot is happy with the success of superhero movie Shazam!, and says she is super proud of actor Zachary Levi

Gal Gadot welcomes Zachary Levi to superhero space
Gal Gadot

"Wonder Woman" actress Gal Gadot is happy with the success of superhero movie "Shazam!", and says she is super proud of actor Zachary Levi.

"Shazam!" follows Billy Batson (Asher Angel), a foster teen who transforms into a fully grown superhero (Levi) when he says the magic word. The Warner Bros Pictures project released in India on April 5.

"Shazaming in the world! Congratulations on opening weekend! This movie is so fun, you all need to see it," Gadot posted on Twitter.

"So proud of you Zachary Levi! Welcome to the universe brother! We've been waiting for you," she added.

Over the weekend, New Line and DC's genre-bending, kid-friendly Shazam! debuted to a better-than-expected $53.5 million domestically and $155.5 million globally, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

gal gadothollywood news

This pic of Janhvi Kapoor will remind you of Sridevi

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
Story of the day
Elections 2019: Most LS candidates' assets see steep rise since 2014

Elections 2019: Most LS candidates' assets see steep rise since 2014