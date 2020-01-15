Gallan Kardi from Jawaani Jaaneman will force you to put on your dancing shoes

Excitement is at its peak ever since fans have seen the Jawaani Jaaneman trailer. And while the Jackky Bhagnani, Deepshikha Deshmukh, Saif Ali Khan, and Jay Shewakramani production has been creating a buzz with its posters and teaser, the makers are now treating the audience with the new decade's very first groovy dance number called Gallan Kardi and boy it's fancy.

Jawaani Jaaneman's first song is a rendition of the popular song called Jeene Mera Dil Lutteya. And the 2020 version of the song is totally living up to its coming-of-age vibe. Featuring Alaya F, Tabu and Saif Ali Khan, the song is all the more special as it shows an uber-cool Saif dancing like this after a really long time.

Gallan Kardi will be releasing on Pooja Entertainment's YouTube channel and the music will be available on TIPS. This oh-so-cool version has been sung by Jazzy B, Jyotica Tangri & Mumzy Stranger. The music is by Prem & Hardeep, and the lyrics are by Preet Harpal & Mumzy Stranger (English Lyrics). With winning so many hearts Jawaani Jaaneman is going to be the coolest film of the new decade.

Take a look at the song right here:

Presented by Pooja Entertainment in association with Black Knight Films and Northern Lights Films, and directed by Nitin Kakkar, Jawaani Jaaneman is scheduled to release on January 31, 2020.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates