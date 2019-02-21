Gallantry looks set for winning debut

other-sports

Gallantry, trained by Malesh Narredu and to be ridden by A Sandesh, seems to be the most forward among the ten three-year-olds in the fray for the AFS (Bobby) Talyarkhan Trophy, the feature event of today's seven race card.

First race at 2.30 pm.

