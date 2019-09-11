Galloping back to '80s

With the amount of cut-throat competition in the food industry today, it is common to see newly opened cafés, eateries and restaurants shuttering after running for only a couple of months.

Chicken à la Kiev

On the other hand, there are some restaurants that manage to remain all-time favourites for years and earn the tag of being “iconic” in the eyes of patrons. One such place is a standalone restaurant in the lush green environment of the Mahalaxmi Racecourse, which is soon going to complete 33 years since its establishment in 1986. And to mark the landmark occasion, the owners of the restaurant, Jasmine Singh and Rahul Malik, have a special celebration planned as a tribute to their committed customers.

Caramel Custard

They have decided to go down memory lane and bring back their first ever menu, introduced in 1986, for a day. “A lot of the dishes that were introduced back then, such as butter chicken, dal makhani and seekh kebab, continue to be on the menu and still do really well. We are doing this to show our gratitude to our loyal customers,” says Yajush, Rahul Malik’s son. What’s more? The dishes on the special menu will be available at their original prices from 33 years ago. For instance, chicken salad will cost Rs 25 and chicken à la kiev Rs 55. Similarly, chicken reshami kebab will be priced at Rs 32 and Hyderabadi biryani at Rs 38. They will also have vegetarian options: tarkeywalli harhar ki dal (Rs 26) and vegetable jalfrezi (Rs 30). The menu will include almost 30 items in two cuisines, Indian and Continental. And in case you’re still hungry after the main course, you can indulge in their classic dessert menu which will include caramel custard, fruit jelly and chocolate soufflé priced at Rs 18 only.

On September 16, 12 pm to 12 am

At Gallops, inside Mahalaxmi Racecourse, enter via gate number 1, Keshavrao Khadye Marg, Royal Western India Turf Club, Mahalaxmi.

Call 23071448

