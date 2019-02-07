Galvankar FC win Mahindra Nagar football title
Nihar Jadhav scored the all-important goal in the dying moments of the match Galvankar FC's Deepak Pal was adjudged Man of the tournament
Galvankar FC won the Mahindra Nagar Sports Club-organised six-a-side football tournament in Malad, beating MYJ by a solitary goal in a keenly contested summit clash recently.
Galvankar FC's Deepak Pal was adjudged Man of the tournament. Galvankar FC were awarded a prize cheque of Rs 25,000, while MYJ were richer by Rs 15,000.
