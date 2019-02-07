Galvankar FC win Mahindra Nagar football title

Feb 07, 2019, 07:56 IST | A Correspondent

Nihar Jadhav scored the all-important goal in the dying moments of the match Galvankar FC's Deepak Pal was adjudged Man of the tournament

Galvankar FC win Mahindra Nagar football title
The Galvankar FC team with their winner's trophy

Galvankar FC won the Mahindra Nagar Sports Club-organised six-a-side football tournament in Malad, beating MYJ by a solitary goal in a keenly contested summit clash recently.

Nihar Jadhav scored the all-important goal in the dying moments of the match Galvankar FC's Deepak Pal was adjudged Man of the tournament. Galvankar FC were awarded a prize cheque of Rs 25,000, while MYJ were richer by Rs 15,000.

