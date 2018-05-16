Gambit producer hopes shoot begins soon

Since 20th Century Fox announced Channing Tatum-starrer Gambit, the project has undergone multiple developmental setbacks



"Deadpool 2" producer Simon Kinberg is hoping that the shooting for actor Channing Tatum-starrer "Gambit" will commence this summer as they will shortlist a director for the project later this week. "We have a script that we love - that Channing loves... We have met with a bunch of directors in the last couple of weeks, and we are hoping to actually pick one in the next couple of weeks and shoot the movie maybe the end of this summer," Kinberg told variety.com.

Since 20th Century Fox announced Gambit, the project has undergone multiple developmental setbacks. In September 2015, Rupert Wyatt, who was originally slated to direct, left the film due to a timing conflict resulting from a delay in the production schedule. But the delays and departures didn't stop there. In January, Fox announced the release date would again be pushed back from February 14, 2019, to June 7, 2019, following the exit of another director, Gore Verbinski.

Unlike Wyatt, however, Verbinski cited creative differences as his reason for leaving the project. The "Gambit" creative team has been on the search for a new director since his exit. The film is currently set to hit theatres in June 2019.

