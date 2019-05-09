Gamdevi Police station top cop suspended for not taking action against dance bar

crime

The matter came to light when an Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) team led by DCP Shivdeep Lande on April 27, 2019, at around 12:15 AM conducted a raid at Golden Goose Bar, located opposite Grant Road station in south Mumbai

Photos during the raid. Pics Courtesy/ Suraj Ojha

The Senior Inspector of the Gamdevi police station was suspended for not taking appropriate action against illegal activity at a dance bar. The senior inspector, identified as Gokulsingh Patil, has been suspended by his senior officers.

The matter came to light when an Anti-Narcotics Cell (ANC) team led by DCP Shivdeep Lande on April 27, 2019, at around 12:15 AM conducted a raid at Golden Goose Bar, located opposite Grant Road station in south Mumbai.

The police found over 51 persons including a cashier, manager, supervisor and 9 stewards along with a waiter besides 8 bargirls who were present in the bar.

During the raid, the cops also managed to seize Rs 90,240. A case was then registered under section 294, 114 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code at Gamdevi Police station.

According to the order, a senior officer had mentioned that action was taken by the DCP Zone-2 against the same bar on September 16 last year. Senior officials also asked him to prevent this from happening in future, however, a second case was registered in April 2019.

The order further states that the officer was present on that day but failed to abide by the instructions given (no illegal activity under any police station jurisdiction). This is not the first time that Mumbai CP Sanjay Barve has suspended an official after he found out that they failed to stop illegal activity in a dance bar.

Prior to this, two cops were suspended after a bar raid in their jurisdiction.

First case

Sub-inspector Kalyan Narayan Ghadge and Police Naik Dattatray Narayanrao Ambore, part of beat chowky - 3, of the MIDC police station were suspended by senior officers after a departmental inquiry found them guilty.



Ghadge and Ambore were assigned to keep a watch on the illegal activities at certain establishments in the area. However, they failed to report the illegal activities at Saroj Palace bar located in Andheri.

The matter came to light when a team of officials from the ANC Kandivli unit, raided Saroj Palace on March 30, around 12.30am after directives from Commissioner of Police, Sanjay Barve, to carry out surprise checks at bars and restaurants. The team found that the women employed there were dancing in an 'obscene and vulgar' manner.

Second case

On March 23, crime branch officials, under direct orders from the commissioner, raided the Indiana Restaurant and Bar near Haji Ali. Eight girls were found being intimidated by some men who were allegedly making obscene gestures at them. The case saw an unconventional bail order being passed in the court. All the 47 accused were asked to donate Rs 3,000 each to an orphanage in Badlapur in order to secure bail. It also led to the suspension of constable Vishwanath Sasve since he was posted at beat number 1 of Tardeo police station and was thus, responsible for ensuring law and order in the area.

Stories of the day

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates