What if someone told you, you don't have to work out or eat right to gain muscles? What if they also told you all you have to do is play a video game to get fit? We are just as shocked as you are. A self-proclaimed nerd from Japan has been playing a fitness video game, Nintendo's Ring Fit Adventure for the Switch, for over six months.

The teen, who goes by the name Kzm on Twitter, tweeted a picture of himself claiming that Ring Fit Adventure helped him to go from being overweight to toned.



He credits Ring Fit Adventure for his impressive body. Pics/@_kz9, Twitter

"This is the result of a nerd doing Ring Fit for half a year," he captioned a picture of his chiselled torso. His post got a lot of attention on social media, with more than 24,000 retweets and nearly 400 comments. Many congratulated him, while others showed disbelief, blaming him for misleading others by withholding information such as his diet and exercise routine.

Apparently, Kzm has been playing Ring Fit Adventure every day since November 2019 and he relied on it to keep himself in shape during the lockdown. The Ring Fit player regularly posts screenshots of his achievements in the game, including time played, kilometres ran and calories burnt.



Kzm says he went from being overweight (left) to toned (right) within a year of playing the fitness video game, Ring Fit Adventure

Hong Kong-based news outlet hk01 said that Kzm's game stats in late July showed that he has over 100 hours of recorded gameplay—he has run 175 km, burnt 21,000 calories and done 29,000 pushes with the Ring-con (the wheel-shaped accessory attached to the Nintendo Switch controller).

Kzm is still playing the game to maintain his bangin' bod.

21,000

Calories Kzm burnt by late July

Fly first. Crawl later

EgyptAir awarded a baby that was born mid-flight free lifetime air travel



Pic/@EGYPTAIR, Twitter

Hiyam Nasr Naji Daaban, a Yemeni woman and mother of a newborn, has a birth story unlike others. Not only did Daaban give birth aboard a flight from London to Cairo, she also won her infant a lifetime of free air travel. She went into labour when the flight was passing through German airspace. After being told that a pregnant passenger was in pain, the flight's captain requested an emergency landing in Munich. EgyptAir tweeted that Daaban gave birth before the plane could land.

While one can guess that giving birth mid-air mustn't have been easy, the experience gave Daaban a unique story and her baby free lifetime travel aboard the airline. EgyptAir announced the celebratory prize on Twitter.

Cakes make the world go round

Eddie Lebeau and Richard Amon run a food art studio called Tattooed Bakers in London. Leabeau and Amon have constantly reinvented themselves with their cake art. Their latest project has impressed their fans no end, as they managed to create functional carousel cakes. These edible, visual delights have rococo and baroque-inspired decorations on them. What's more, they have a mechanism that makes the merry-go-round turn. Pic/@tattooedbakers, Instagram

Gucci sells 'dirty' denims for Rs 56k

Gucci has courted controversy with its overpriced, stained jeans and overalls, which have been released as a part of its Fall 2020 collection. They have what look like grass stains on them. Gucci has priced the jeans and overalls at about Rs 56,000 and Rs 1 lakh respectively. They have been "specifically treated for a stained-like, distressed effect," apparently.

Man fights a lion outside his home



Pic/gucci.com

A Californian man, Timothy Kerisk, spotted what he initially thought was a neighbour's pet in his yard and ended up chasing a lion. Kerisk stepped out of his home to look for his cat and spotted a much larger animal instead. "I thought it was a German Shepherd at first. Then I looked and it turned back and looked at me, and I was like, 'oh my god no, that's a mountain lion," he told KABC-TV.

She follows her own COVID rules



Pic/@makeupbyshannonmarie, Instagram

In a TikTok video that has gone viral with over 19,000 likes, Los Angeles-based makeup artiste Shannon Trigger can be seen going through numerous precautions before starting a work day during the pandemic. Trigger wears a mask underneath a plastic face shield, but that's not all. She loads easy-to-wipe plastic bins full of makeup supplies in her car. She also has her temperature checked before arriving on set.

Meet the tattooed teacher



Pic/@freakyhoody, Instagram

Sylvain, a school teacher from France, is popular on social media for his heavily tattooed appearance. The 35-year-old even got his face and eyeballs tattooed. Netizens may like him, but parents don't. The tattooed teacher might lose his job because some parents don't approve of his appearance, allegedly. Sylvain took to a French television channel, BMF TV, to clarify that his tattoos don't interfere with his teaching abilities.

